NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued contempt notices to Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for not following its order to take stern steps to stop violence in the name of cow vigilantism.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued the notice and sought replies from the states by April 3.

The notice came on a plea filed by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who alleged that the states took no steps to check violence by Gau Rakshaks, violating a Supreme Court directive. The PIL had cited 66 incidents of mob lynching and assaults in the name of cow vigilantism.Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Gandhi, said that despite the apex court’s order, incidents of violence were still being witnessed in various parts of these States.

Last year, the court instructed 26 states to prevent violence by cow vigilantes and maintain law and order. The states were told to depute nodal officers, ensure highway patrolling and keep the court informed about their progress. The court had observed that the people “should not take law into their hands” and “they should not behave as if they were law unto themselves”.

66 lynchings, attacks cited

A PIL cited 66 cases of mob lynching and assaults in the name of cow vigilantism. The petitioner said the three states took no steps to check violence by Gau Rakshaks.