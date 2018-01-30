NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi continues to be the rallying point for the Opposition parties when it comes to forging a front to counter the Modi government.

A group of veterans from various parties met at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to firm up a strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament.

“Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of Opposition parties next week. We are trying to forge a front to counter the government,” senior NCP leader Praful Patel said.

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja of the CPI and JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav attended the meeting, which followed a ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign organised by Pawar in Mumbai on January 26.

Though Rahul Gandhi, 47, is now the Congress chief, Sonia, 71, continues to be the leader of party lawmakers in Parliament. She also enjoys the confidence of Opposition veterans like Pawar, Yadav and Mulayam Singh.

Last year, Sonia had taken it upon herself to rally Opposition forces over presidential polls. She tried to take forward the Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 national elections, but domestic politics forced parties like the RJD, SP, BSP and the CPI-M to focus on regaining the lost ground first before taking on the BJP.The Monday’s Opposition meet came on day one of the Budget Session of Parliament when President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.