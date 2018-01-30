NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply over the heinous incident of sexual assault on an eight-month-old girl child in the capital by her cousin, Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the commission will give Rs 50,000 to parents of the 8-month-old rape survivor.

'DCW shall give Rs 50,000 to parents of the 8-month-old rape survivor today itself to support them. Her parents r v poor daily wage labourers & need immediate financial support. Further, we have filed an application in court today seeking interim compensation for baby in the matter,' Ms Maliwal tweeted.

She said that the commission has been raising for the past six months demand for capital punishment for rapists, make police more the answerable and the formation of a high powered committee at the Centre for women security.