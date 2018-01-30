NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court granted relief to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and set aside the trial court order by which a cost of Rs 10,000 was imposed on its Director of Prosecution for delaying a 36-year-old theft case.

Justice Vinod Goel while giving relief to CBI said, “Transfer is an incidence of service and is not to be inferred with by the courts unless it is shown to be clearly arbitrary or visited by malafide of any prescribed norms of principles governing the transfer. No government servant or employee of a public undertaking has any legal right to be posted forever at any one particular place or place of his choice.”

The high court's order came on a plea by the CBI challenging the special court order of passing strictures against the agency and its director of prosecution for its decision to transfer a prosecutor from the special court without posting another one in advance.

The case relates to the theft of an antique idol from the ancient Takashakeshwar Mahadev temple in Allahabad in 1981 which was being allegedly smuggled to New York. It is probably the oldest pending criminal matter in the country.

Justice Vinod Goel said the special court's September 29 order shall operate only to the extent that the public prosecutor attached to the case shall respond to the clarifications sought by the trial court in the matter which is at its final stage.

The remarks were made by Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, who was hearing the case which is now at the stage of final arguments. The trial court had pulled up the CBI for not being vigilant enough to ensure the disposal of this case.