NEW DELHI: Rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said the Economic Survey was a `waste of paper’ especially when farmers were dying, middle class and poor were distressed due to inflation, underprivileged classes felt insecure and educational and Constitutional institutions were being misused.

Saying that the Economic Survey was a 'futile exercise', he tweeted that employment had declined sharply even in the IT sector besides other sectors where the position was even worse.

