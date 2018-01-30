LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government received an embarrassing jolt Monday as Governor Ram Naik described the Kasganj communal clashes as a blot on the state. Observing that this was for the first time in the last 9-10 months that such a “shameful” incident had taken place in the state, the Governor asked the authorities to take steps so that such clashes did not recur.

“Whatever happened in Kasganj was not good. The incident there is a blot on UP. The government is probing the incident. It should initiate effective measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” Governor Naik told reporters here.In a bid to control the damage, the state government replaced Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh with Piyush Srivastava. Singh was shunted out to Police Training School, Meerut, which officials said was “a less significant post”.

The state authorities also presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to family members of Chandan Gupta, who was killed in the violence. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta was killed in clashes following stone- pelting by a mob on a Tiranga bike rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.The strong words from Governor Naik came days after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu advised the Yogi Adityanath government to improve law and order in the state.

UP government spokesman and senior Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh claimed that the situation in Kasganj was returning to normal and there were reports that shops were opening now. Singh attacked the SP and the BSP for blaming the BJP government for the incident.

“Their comments reflect their appeasement of a particular community. During their regimes, FIRs were not registered, but our government will ensure an unbiased probe,” he said.

As many as 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Security forces continue to keep strict vigil in the district. District authorities in Kasganj said more arrests were being made in connection with the violence. The UP Police, which had deployed drone cameras for surveillance, said the situation was improving.

Earlier, explosives were found during house-to-house searches following which the state police chief said the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against culprits.District Magistrate R P Singh family members of deceased Gupta had demanded that martyr status be accorded to him.