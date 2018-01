Govind Pansare, a CPI leader and well-known rationalist, was shot dead outside his house in Kolhapur in February 2015. | File Photo

KOLHAPUR: The Kolhapur Court on Tuesday granted bail to Virendra Tawde, the main accused in Govind Pansare murder case.

Pansare, a Communist Party of India leader, was known for his rationalist views and was shot dead in Kolhapur on February 20, 2015. His wife too was injured in the attack.

Tawde was also the key conspirator in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead on August 2013 while he was on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar bridge near the Balgandharva Rangamandir.