KANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday described the violence that had taken place in the state’s Kasganj district as a ‘minor incident’.

Downplaying the loss of lives and damage to property, Shahi told ANI, “A small incident has happened which has claimed only two lives. The state government is taking stock of the situation and a probe in the connection is underway.”

On Sunday, more than 30 people were sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others were detained by police, in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

One person Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in the district on Republic Day.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones and also fired bullets at each other.