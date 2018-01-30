NEW DELHI: A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj last week, said police on Tuesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe incidence, said Sanjeev Kumar, Aligarh Inspector General.

A person was killed and two others injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in Kasganj city on Republic day.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones at each other and also fired bullets.

As of now, 32 people have been arrested on charges of murder in connection with the case.

"32 people have been sent to jail so far under charges of murder. Besides them 51 people have been detained", said IG.

