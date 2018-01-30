PATNA: Miffed with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s behaviour, General Secretary and spokesperson of the party Ashok Sinha on Tuesday resigned.

Sinha allegedly resigned from the party as he was not comfortable with RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son.

Expressing unhappiness over working with Tejashwi, Sinha told ANI, “RJD has become irrelevant in today's times. It is better to leave party respectfully than to waste time here. Tejashwi Yadav cannot lead the party like Lalu Ji did. He doesn't have any sense.”

Hinting that more resignations are on the cards, he said "not only me many senior leader are not happy with Tejashwi."

Earlier, a RJD leader, Sanoj Yadav, had also resigned from the party citing similar reason.

Yadav, who now joined BJP, alleged that Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav had beaten him last year.