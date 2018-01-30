NEW DELHI: The NDA meeting on Monday resolved to move a resolution in both the Houses of Parliament for holding of simultaneous elections. There appeared a thaw within the NDA, as restive Shiv Sena took part in the NDA meeting a day after skipping an all-party meeting called by the government.

“The NDA meeting decided that a resolution should be brought before both the Houses of Parliament on holding simultaneous elections. The resolution will serve the purpose of enlisting a wider debate in the Houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the pressing reasons that justify holding of simultaneous elections, including excessive cost and freeze in governance on account of model code of conduct,” said a representative of the NDA allies who attended the meeting.

Shiv Sena participated in the Monday’s meeting, which was attended by the party’s Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul. Incidentally, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray had announced last week of going alone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA meeting also hailed Modi’s maiden Davos visit. “A resolution was passed by the NDA meeting hailing Prime Minister’s Davos visit, besides hosting all the heads of states of ASEAN countries on Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi,” said another participant.

Earlier in the day, the BJP Parliamentary party meeting resolved to step up communication campaign to corner the Congress for putting up obstacles to the passing of the legislative proposal to criminalise triple talaq.

The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha and is awaiting the nod of the Rajya Sabha.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also told the party MPs to gear up for debates on President’s speech and the Budget, which will be presented by Arun Jaitley on Thursday.