RAIPUR: A teacher of Raipur’s Kendriya Vidyalaya-I has sparked a controversy while saying that Nirbhaya, who was brutally gang-raped in Delhi, would have saved her if she had not gone out late.

Talking about girls’ safety, S Singh said, “I saw class-11 students outside at 8:30pm and suggested them to go home. A person's safety is in their own hands. What happened with Nirbhaya was wrong but she could have saved herself, if she had not gone out late.”

She further said that parents should ensure that their children should at least wear the school uniform properly, adding that she also asks girls to not wear lipsticks.

The 23-year-old girl Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped and thrown out of a moving bus in New Delhi on December 16, 2012.

She subsequently succumbed to her injuries, leading to a massive outrage in the country.