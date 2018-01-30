SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Monday said no officer has been named in the F.I.R. over Shopian killings.

An F.I.R. has been registered over death of two civilians in army firing in Ganowpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

“The F.I.R. is start of investigation process. It does not conclude there. No officer has been named. The F.I.R. says so and so unit of army headed by such and such person was there,” Vaid told reporters.

The army opened fire after it came under heavy stone pelting from a mob in Ganowpora village in which nine persons were also injured.

The DGP said it is a matter of investigation that under which circumstances the army unit was attacked.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed ruckus over the incident with the opposition cornering Mehbooba Mufti led government.