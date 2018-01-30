GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that there was no place for lumpen elements and lawlessness in the state.

Addressing a gathering at an event in his home town, he asserted that his government will not let such people play with law.

"Kisi ke bhi jeevan se khilwaad karne waale ka jeevan hum kharaab kar denge(We will make miserable the lives of those who try to disturb anyone's life)," said Adityanath.

On the back foot after the recent communal violence on Kasganj and the spiralling crime, he said that the state government was committed to providing security to all citizens of the state.

The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a trader who was murdered some time back and directed the police officials to be strict in dealing with the perpetrators of the crime and with anti-social elements.

Adityanath later also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 53 projects worth Rs 466.62 crore.