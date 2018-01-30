NEW DELHI: Opposition parties today met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here and discussed various crucial issues on which a united strategy was sought.

Among the issues discussed were the way forward on the 'Save Constitution' drive initiated by Pawar in Mumbai and a joint strategy against the opening up of various sectors like the defence, retail and civil aviation for 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by the government, the sources said.

As many opposition leaders were not present today, it was decided to hold another meeting on February 1 i.e. after the budget presentation wherein all opposition constituents will be present.

Among those who attended the meeting included Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI's D Raja and CPI(M)'s T K Tangarajan, besides JD(U)'s breakaway leader Sharad Yadav, apart from other NCP leaders.

More leaders are likely to join the opposition forum on February 1 when they get together to discuss the strategy forward on opposition unity and floor management in parliament, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had a word with the top Congress leadership in this regard. The NCP chief met Sonia Gandhi as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the president's address to the joint sitting of both houses of parliament at the start of the budget session.