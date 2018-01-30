MUMBAI: A team from Philips will inspect the MRI machine in Nair Hospital as part of the probe into the death of a man who died after being sucked into the machine, hospital authorities said today.

Rajesh Maru, 32, who was carrying a liquid oxygen cylinder, was killed in the hospital on Saturday evening.

"A team from Philips company, the manufacturer of the MRI machine, will visit Nair hospital today following the fatal accident a couple of days back," Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of B Y L Nair charitable hospital, told PTI.

"The company's engineering team will inspect the machine and submit a report as part of the ongoing inquiry," Bharmal said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a committee to inquire into the incident. The police have booked three staffers of the civic-run hospital for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested a doctor and a ward boy.

Maru was killed after he was allegedly sucked into the MRI machine and inhaled the liquid oxygen that leaked out of the container.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners use strong magnetic fields, electric field gradients and radio waves to generate images of organs in the body. Metallic objects are not allowed in MRI rooms.