Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian holds a copy of annual Economic Survey 2017-18 that was tabled in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Breaking from past, the Economic Survey for 2017-18 was printed in pink colour as it waded into the problem of gender bias prevalent in India. Indian parents continue to have children until they get the desired number of sons, it said observing that the adverse sex ratio of females to males has led to 63 million "missing" women.

The pre-Budget annual document detailing state of economy was in the past presented in multiple hues of blue, green and yellow but the Survey 2017-18 sported a pink cover "chosen as a symbol of support for the growing movement to end violence against women which spans continents".

The survey report's author, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the document's cover was deliberately kept in pink colour to show the government's support to the movement 'in favour of women and women's empowerment'.

The survey has a whole chapter on gender.

Tamil writer and poet Subramania Bharati is quoted in the chapter on gender bias as the Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry sought to highlight societal and economic challenges like son meta-preference and empowerment of women.

Also two-word hashtag '#Me Too' that denotes sexual harassment and assault too finds a mention in the gender chapter.

Many Twitteratis, however, were not amused with the choice of the pink colour of the survey.

One Twitter user referred to the choice as "Pathetic, patriarchal, shallow symbolism", while another said it "contributes to stereotyping".