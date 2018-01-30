PATNA: A human chain organised across Bihar at the behest of Union minister of state for education and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday sparked a political controversy as his NDA partners shunned it while leaders of the state’s the main Opposition RJD attended the event.

Relations between the ruling JD(U) and RLSP also worsened as senior RLSP leader Nagmani bitterly chastised the party led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and warned its leaders not to speak against it.

The human chain, organised ostensibly to spread awareness about the need for improving the school education system in Bihar, was held at about 7,000 government schools in the state. Kushwaha, whose party has three MPs and two MLAs, himself participated in the human chain formed at Miller High School grounds in Patna.

The programme, coming just nine days after the statewide human chain against dowry and child marriage organised by JD(U), is widely seen as a ploy by Kushwaha to widen his party’s support base across the state. It is also seen as an oblique expression of his reported displeasure with BJP and JD(U) ever since the two parties formed the state government in July 2017.

Despite Kushwaha, who had attended the JD(U)-organised human chain on January 21, having appealed to all parties to attend the human chain, all the four parties in Bihar’s ruling NDA – JD(U), BJP, LJP and HAM – stayed away.

Kushwaha, however, claimed that workers of the other four NDA parties had taken part in the event, but there was little evidence to support his claim. BJP leader Nitin Navin and JD(U) leader Shyam Razak also openly questioned the rationale behind the event.

But RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari and the party’s state chief Ram Chandra Purve, accompanied by a few other leaders, attended the event and stood holding hands with Kushwaha in Patna. Kushwaha, however, said the participation of RJD leaders and workers in the event was “voluntary and spontaneous” because education is an issue that concerns all parties.

“He is a central minister of education. He should issue directions to the state if there is a need for improvement in education. Besides, the state has not been given enough funds for education by the Centre,” said Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma. Kushwaha vehemently denied the allegation and said the state government should write to the Centre if it needed more funds.