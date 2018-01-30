KASGANJ: Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Gupta on Tuesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj last week.

He also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the violence.

Fresh violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj town yesterday when a shop was set on fire by unidentified men.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe Kasganj clashes and also magisterial inquiry has been ordered,” Gupta told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General took out a bike rally to check the law and order situation and also conducted raids at different locations where they arrested five people in the state in connection with the fresh violence.

While, Police vigil had to be intensified after the incident.

One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in the Kasganj violence that broke out on January 26.

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow.