NEW DELHI: The Central government has notified a hike in the salary of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The salary of Chief Justice of India (CJI) has been increased to Rs 2.8 lakhs per month from the present Rs 1 lakh, which excluded dearness and other allowances.

The judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of the High Courts will get a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, up from the current Rs 90,000.

The judges of the High Courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh, up from the current Rs 80,000.

The salary hike will come into force retrospectively from January 1, 2016.