At least 36 people were killed and 11 people went missing after a bus skid off Balighat Bridge and plunged into Bhairab river near Daulatabad in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on 29th January. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: A day after 36 people died after a state-run bus fell into Bhairab river in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, six more bodies were recovered from the river on Tuesday taking the toll to 42.

A senior police officer stated that the six bodies were recovered from different locations along the course of the river on Tuesday morning. However, five more bodies are still missing for whom the search will continue.

Murshidabad district magistrate P Ulaganathan said that 25 bodies have been identified so far. Initial probe revealed that most of the victims were school teachers and one was a probationary state civil servant who was on his way to join duty at Shamsherganj in the district.

On the other hand, police booked a case against irate locals who stone-pelted on police personnel and set police vehicles on fire protesting against alleged lax rescue operations. The accused were booked under allegations of attempt to murder, attack, congregating without permission, obstructing government work and setting government property on fire.

Sources revealed that forensic tests would be undertaken to determine whether the there was any technical glitch that might have caused the accident.

On other hand, survivors claimed the accident was caused as the driver was speaking over the phone while driving and did not disconnect despite repeated requests.They claimed that the driver, who is yet to be identified, maneuvered left to prevent a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Balighat Bridge that was not visible from a distance due to dense fog.

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “Very sad to learn about the horrific bus accident in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing an early recovery to those injured #PresidentKovind,” the President’s official handle tweeted.

“Anguished by the bus accident in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO tweeted.