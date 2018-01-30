RAIPUR: A woman Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head, was arrested today in Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the cadre identified as Balmati Korram (21), was arrested by a joint team of security forces from Chhitpani village forest under Mardapal police station limits, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

The composite squad of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police had launched an anti-Maoist operation towards Kudur, Tumdiwal, Handapal, Chhitpani villages in Mardapal area, around 250 kms away from here, he said.

While cordoning off the forests between Markampal and Chhitpani, the patrolling team rounded up Korram, who was active as a member of Aamdai LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, Nag said.

She was allegedly involved in the attack on a police team in the forest of Hadeli village in the area in February 2015 and carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head, the ASP added.