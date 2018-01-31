SRINAGAR: The Indian Army has filed a counter-FIR in response to the one lodged by the Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with the killing of two civilians in Shopian district, according to sources.

On January 27, two civilians were killed and nine others injured reportedly after the army opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Ganowpora village.

Following the outrage over the killings, the state police had earlier registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the Army.

Earlier today, the death toll in the alleged Army firing increased to three after a critically injured man succumbed to his injuries.