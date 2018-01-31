PTI file image used for representational purpose only

SRINAGAR: The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) has issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours.

The SASE has issued a medium-danger avalanche warning of level-3 in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil districts.

The agency has also issued a low-danger warning of level-1 in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh districts.

It has asked people in the higher reaches of these districts to avoid movement in the avalanche-prone areas for the next 24 hours.