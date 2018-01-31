DEWAS A car belonging to a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA hit a motorbike near here, killing two persons, police said today.

The MLA, Shailendra Jain, said he was not in the car when the accident took place in Sonkatch, about 40km from the district headquarters.

The car driver has been arrested, police said.

"A car with registration number MP 15 MF-0001 late Monday night hit the rear end of a motorbike, killing one person on the spot.

"Another person on the bike was injured and died during treatment," District Superintendent of Police Anshuman Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Ram Singh (45) and Santosh Malviya (35), both residents of Sehore district.

When contacted on the phone, Jain said he was not in the car when the accident took place.

"I was campaigning for my party in Mungaoli (which goes to bypoll on February 24)," he added.

"One of my acquaintances had borrowed the car from me," the legislator from Sagar said.

Asked whether his vehicle was being driven recklessly when it hit the motorbike, the ruling party MLA said he cannot comment as he was not in it.

The driver, Indrajit Singh, has been arrested and booked under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, the SP said, adding the car has been impounded.

Indrajit Singh (50) is a resident of Sadar Baazar in Sagar district, police said, adding another person, identified as Vishal Singh, was in the car at the time of the mishap, police added.