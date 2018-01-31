KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court today directed a court in Alipore to commence trial in the death of model Sonika Chauhan, who was killed in an accident while being driven in a car allegedly by actor Bikram Chatterjee.

Justice D P Dey directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alipore to commit the case to the sessions court at Alipore within a month following which trial in the case would commence.

Sonika's father Vijay Singh Chauhan moved a petition before the high court seeking expeditious trial in the case.

Chauhan submitted in the petition that though the FIR was lodged in April 2017 and charge sheet was filed in July, neither the case has been committed nor the trial has commenced.

Appearing for Chauhan, counsel Sandipan Ganguly alleged that Bikram, who has been accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving, has been adopting dilatory tactics to delay proceedings in the case before the lower court.

Public prosecutor Saswata Mukherjee submitted a report before the court on action taken by the prosecution and submitted that the state has completed all formalities with regard to the case.

Sonika died in a city hospital hours after being grievously injured in the wee hours of April 29, 2017 when the car she was riding hit at high speed into a pillar on the pavement of Rash Behari Avenue.

The car was allegedly being driven by Bengali film and television actor Bikram with Sonika seated in the front passenger seat.

The actor was arrested by Kolkata Police from near his home at Kasba in the city on July 6. He was granted bail by Alipore district court on July 26.