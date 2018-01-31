NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The Centre on Tuesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the situation in Kasganj district, which suffered communal violence following the killing of a youth on Republic Day. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the situation and measures taken to ensure peace in the district, Ministry sources said.

As Kasgnaj limped back to normalcy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned Bareilly District Magistrate Capt. Raghvendra Vikram Singh, who had made controversial Facebook posts referring to the incidents in Kasganj, and directed the state home department to seek an explanation from him about the posts.

Miffed over the posts, the CM is believed to have spoken to the DM and summoned him to Lucknow, sources said. Singh, a former army officer, is to retire in April this year.

Referring to the attack on the Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj on January 26 and subsequent clashes, Singh had posted a message on Facebook, since deleted, apparently under pressure from the government, asking why taking out processions through Muslim-dominated areas and raising anti-Pakistan slogans had become a trend lately. In another post, the DM said: “Why there are no slogans against China, which is a bigger enemy of the nation.”

Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said that a bureaucrat had no right to take to social media with such posts while occupying a position of responsibility. “It vitiates the atmosphere further. Some officers are still behaving like the spokespersons of some political parties. They will have to mend ways,” Maurya said, adding that action would be taken against the DM.

In Kasganj, most shops were open on Tuesday in the city areas amid tight vigil by security forces. Besides the local police, units of the anti-riot force, Rapid Action Force, have been deployed in sensitive locations in the district to maintain vigil and check any untoward incident, a Union home ministry official said.

A police team led by the IG, Aligarh zone, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, on Tuesday raided the house of the main accused, Salim, Naseer and Wasim, the three absconding brothers who had allegedly opened fire, killing Chandan Gupta during the communal violence. The police forced their way into the house to get clues about the trio.