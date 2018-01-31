SHILLONG: The Election Commission today issued the notifications for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, F R Kharkongor told PTI that "The Election Commission has issued notifications for the elections in the state."

The tenure of the current 60-member Meghalaya Assembly ends on March 6 and the state will go to the polls on February 27.

With the issuance of the election notification, the filing of nomination started today.

The last date of filing nominations is February 7 while date of scrutiny of nomination is February 8.

The last date of withdrawal of candidates is February 12.

The counting of votes will take place on March 3.

Voter Verified Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) will be used along with EVMs in the election.