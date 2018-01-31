CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police is in a tight spot and will have to answer many questions, after it’s 35 member team killed state’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and his associates Prema Lahoria and Sawinder Singh in an encounter in Rajasthan five days back. As the Rajasthan Government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, while the father and uncle of the deceased gangster has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as he termed that his son was killed in a `fake’ encounter.

The Rajasthan Government has ordered a magisterial probe to look into details pertaining to the encounter carried out by Punjab Police in their state without informing their Rajasthan counterparts. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sri Ganganagar, Nakhat Daan Barhath is conducting the probe and he visited the Pakki village in the district where the encounter took place.

Mehal Singh father of Vicky Gounder and his another uncle Jagdish Singh has demanded a CBI probe into the killing of his son by Punjab police in an encounter. They termed the encounter fake. Singh said

that without political patronage no youth can get into the world of crime. He alleged that his son went into the world of crime as he had a hand of a senior Congress leader who is a former MLA from Jalandhar and is a leading transporter.

"When Vicky was studying in Jalandhar he met him and his son use to collect money on behalf of this politician as he was also running a finance company, the first murder my son did was when he went to collect money from a person. Since then he had the hand of his politician on his back and my son use to get people on this politicians rallies and use to so his other works,’’ said Singh.

His uncle, Jagdish claimed that when they contacted the Rajasthan Police after the encounter they told them they had no clue about it. Meanwhile, Gurbhej Singh uncle of the deceased gangster had

alleged that the encounter carried out by the Punjab Police was `Fake’ and his nephew Vicky wanted to surrender. He said that politician use to meet his nephew in jail after he was arrested.

Meanwhile, unidentified associates of slain gangster Vicky Gounder have issued threat to kill Punjab Police Inspector Bikram Brar as revenge for the killing of Gounder and his aide during the encounter with

the police on January 26. The threat was issued on the Facebook account of Vicky Gounder Sarawan Bodla, said sources.