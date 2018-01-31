PHAGWARA: A 45-year-old factory worker, who was missing since Monday, was found dead on the Phagwara Dosanjh-Mukandpur road, police said today.

The deceased, identified as Ram Sunder of local Gobindpura mohalla, was found lying near the fields near Virk village last night, they said.

They said that the victim appeared to have been allegedly strangulated with a string.

Sunder's family told the police that he had lent some money to a few acquaintances, the police said.

The family claimed that one borrower had recently called him to give back the money. But Sunder went missing mysteriously, they said.

A missing complaint was lodged at local Satnampura police station, they said.

A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unknown persons, the police said.