SHAHJAHANPUR: Five pilgrims, including two women, died and seven others were injured in Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of the two remains critical.

“All our surgeons are present here at the moment. According to the information we have received, five people have died. Seven people have been admitted to the hospital,” said district hospital’s Chief Medical Officer R.P. Rawat.

Police said the accident occurred near Mirzapur in Zarinpur village, where the tractor-trolley full of pilgrims was going to Dhai Ghat Mela.

According to one of the injured pilgrims, the “speeding” truck coming from the opposite side collided with their tractor-trolley, throwing them off the road.

The district magistrate, Amrit Tripathi, said police had reached the spot in time and rescued the injured pilgrims.

Police have registered a case against and begun a manhunt for the truck driver, who is absconding.