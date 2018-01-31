PATNA: Four women were feared drowned after a boat, carrying nine members of a family, capsized in the Ganga in rural Patna today, police said.

Five others -- two men and three women-- could be rescued.

The boat was carrying members of the family based in Gaya district, who had come here to take a holy dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima, SHO Naseem Ahmed told PTI.

The incident took place at around 10 am in Fatuha police station area.

Efforts were on to trace the missing persons, the SHO said.