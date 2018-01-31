NEW DELHI: With queries pouring in from Indians settled abroad to fund projects related to river Ganga, Union Minister for River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday met Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar to explore ways to raise funds.

Sources said there are conerns on how people of Indian origin settled abroad can contribute for taking works related to maintenance of ghats, crematorium and others on the banks of Ganga. The concerns also include if they can get tax exemptions in their country of residency by contributing in India.

In November 2017, Gadkari held a meeting with business leaders in London to discuss the ongoing work on cleaning the river. “He had mentioned that there are projects worth more than `10,000 crore for development of ghats, crematoria, water bodies, parks, sanitation facilities, public amenities and river front development, which need additional funding,” said a senior ministry official.

The businessmen were also told that projects worth over `2,500 crore available for private funding have been published and are also available on the National Mission for Clean Ganga website.