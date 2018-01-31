An FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

NEW DELHI: Gangster Pushpender Singh, who was involved in robbing Rs. 39 lakhs from a petrol pump owner, has been arrested following a brief encounter.

The dreaded gangster was arrested from east Delhi’s Vasundhra Enclave area after a shootout took place between him and a team of special cell led by Inspectors Shiv Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh.

In addition to robbery, the gangster was wanted in eight other cases too, the police said.

The police have recovered a semi-automatic 7.65 mm pistol, one empty and four live cartridges and a stolen ‘Apache’ motorcycle.

