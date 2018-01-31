PANAJI: A Goa Police team has gone to Mumbai to record a US tourist's statement regarding molestation by a motorcycle-taxi operator, who has since been arrested, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Chandan Choudhury told reporters that the woman had filed a complaint via email, which led to the arrest of Isidore Fernandes, 44, a resident of Anjuna village in North Goa, nearly 25 km from Panaji.

"Our team has gone to Mumbai to record her statement," Choudhury said.

Fernandes is expected to be presented before a local magistrate for remand later on Wednesday.

Choudhury late on Tuesday told reporters that Fernandes had been booked under Sections 354 (use of assault, criminal force against a woman) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The New York-based tourist in her Facebook post uploaded late Monday night had narrated her harrowing experience during the Republic Day weekend, when she hired Fernandes' motorcycle-taxi for a ride from Arpora village in North Goa to Morjim beach village, nearly 40 km from Panaji.