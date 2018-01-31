PANAJI: The principal of a Catholic-run school in Goa has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was caught in the classroom talking out of turn, police said on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Kapil Naik said a First Information Report had been filed against the principal of Loyola High School.

"We have filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC and the Goa Children's Act against principal Basil Vego on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father," the official told the media.

The complaint says that on January 27, the student was punished by his teacher for speaking to a classmate during a lecture and was made to stand outside the classroom.

The principal who was on his rounds later beat him, which resulted in internal haemorrhage and bleeding. The boy is currently in hospital undergoing treatment.

The principal was not available for comment despite efforts made to contact him.