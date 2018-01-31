Gomti Express cancelled till March 17
LUCKNOW: The Gomti Express, which runs between Lucknow and New Delhi, has been cancelled till March 17, a railway official said on Wednesday.
The train was cancelled due to fog till January 31. The Northern Railway said this has been extended.
The latest cancellation was necessitated due to work on platform 16 at the Charbagh railway station here, the official said.