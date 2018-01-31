DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand School Education Council will conduct high school and intermediate examinations in the state from March 5 till March 24.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh wrote to Garhwal and Kumaon Commissioners regarding this and asked them to provide adequate security to managers and invigilators of examination centres to help them stop students from using unfair means in the exam.

Citing past experience, he said guardians of students create chaos and disrupt law and order at examination centres to create an atmosphere conducive for use of unfair means.

Directing the authorities to maintain sanctity of examinations, Singh said stern action should be taken in case of violations and attempts of disrupting peace.