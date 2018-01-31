NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was detained from Delhi by the IAF’s Counter Intelligence unit for possible espionage on Wednesday.

The officer was detained for further questioning after he was found indulging in activities through unauthorised electronic devices during routine counterintelligence surveillance carried out by the IAF's Central Security and Investigation Team.

The officer allegedly passed on certain classified documents to a woman.

The detained officer is posted in Air Force Head Quarter in Delhi.