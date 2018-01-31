The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Yug Pathak, the co-owner of one of the two pubs in Kamala Mills compound here where a massive fire claimed 14 lives last month, has approached the sessions court seeking bail.

Last week, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail applications of the owners of the '1 Above' pub, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, and owners of the adjoining 'Mojo's Bistro', Yug Pathak and Yug Tulli.

"The matter is likely to be heard on February 3," said special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty.

Pathak, the son of retired director general of police and former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, was arrested earlier this month.

On 29 December, a massive fire swept through the two roof-top pubs, 'Mojo's Bistro' and '1 Above', located in Kamala Mills compound, resulting in the death of 14 persons.

Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused.

It was alleged that flying embers from hookah, served illegally at 'Mojo's Bistro', started the blaze, and illegal alterations at both the pubs aggravated the tragedy.