KASGANJ: The mother of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead during the communal clashes in Kasganj on the Republic Day, has demanded strict punishment for the arrested prime accused.

The deceased's mother, Sangeeta Gupta, told ANI, “I want strict punishment for the accused. This will give peace to my son’s soul”.

Meanwhile, Chandan’s teacher Dr Mithlesh Kumari said, “Chandan was one of the sincere students. We demand justice for Chandan”.

The prime accused in the murder case of Chandan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police earlier today.

Yesterday, Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Gupta had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj last week.

He also revealed that a magisterial inquiry was ordered in the matter.

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by the RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow.