BENGALURU: Pro Kannada outfits today said they would call off their proposed 'Bengaluru bandh' on February 4, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervenes to solve the Mahadayi river water sharing issue with neighbouring Goa, as demanded by them.

However, they would go ahead with it Modi did not intervene to find a solution, Vatal Nagaraj,who heads 'Kannada Okkoota', an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies, said.

"We will observe a Bengaluru Bandh on February 4 if the Prime Minister fails to give us any relief. If he makes any announcement prior to that, then we will call it off," he told PTI.

Modi will be in the city on February 4 to participate in the concluding ceremony of Karnataka BJP’s Parivarthana Yatra, a state-wide programme against the Congress government.

A state-wide bandh was observed by the outfits on the issue on January 25.

Nagaraj said the outfit held discussions today with farmers from Nargund, Navalgund and drought affected regions of North Karnataka.

"BJP national president Amit Shah too has not spoken a word on the Mahadayi water issue," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Prahlad Joshi, addressing a public meeting in Koppal,flayed the remarks of Nagaraj,saying "he has no idea about the problems faced by the state on the issue."

Karnataka, which has locked horns with Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

Attempts have been made by Karnataka to amicably solve the issue pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal through discussion have failed to bear fruit.

Repeated efforts by the state seeking Prime Minister's intervention to solve the issue, has also not been successful.