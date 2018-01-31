SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed State’s Deputy Grand Mufti for asking Muslims in India to demand separate country saying, “J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines.”

“I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state,” Mehbooba tweeted today.

She was reacting to statement of State’s Deputy Grand Mufti and vice-chairman of State Muslim Personal Board, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, who had stirred a controversy yesterday by stating that Muslims in India should demand a separate country.

“India is moving on the path of intolerance. Muslims in the country are being harassed on different pretexts. Sometimes they are being harassed on the pretext of love jihad, sometimes in the name of cow vigilantism and triple talaq. If Muslims continue to face persecution and harassment, they should ask for separate country within India. It is the high time for them to demand separate country,” Nasir had said while addressing a press conference.

Rejecting deputy grand Mufti’s statement, Mehbooba said, “J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines.”

“We as a state opted for the opposite but unfortunately are still paying the price,” she said.

Later, addressing the birth anniversary function of Guru Ravi Dass in Jammu today, Mehbooba said J&K takes pride in having a harmonious society for which the people of the State deserve all accolades.

“People of the State have been exemplifying harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. This is something which ought to be celebrated given the acrimony that has crept in the social fabric all across the globe,” she added.