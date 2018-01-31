JAIPUR: Panicked residents jumped out of buildings today when mild tremors shook parts of Rajasthan, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

A Met department official in Jaipur said the tremors, which lasted for a few seconds in the afternoon, were felt in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Nagaur.

Police said there were no reports damage to property or loss of life due to the tremors.

The epicentre of the quake was near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at a depth of around 190 kilometres.