MUMBAI: With the adequate expertise at hands, the three new Scorpene class submarines are expected to be inducted in navy within a span of about three years. This was revealed as Karanj, the third Scorpene class submarine constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the Indian Navy, was launched here on Wednesday.

"Though there has been a delay in delivery of these submarines so far several lessons too have been learnt out of it and we expect the next three submarines to be delivered quickly. Induction of Karanj would mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Indian Navy's submarine capabilities," said Admiral Sunil Lanba while interacting with the media after the launch.

Terming the launch of Karanj as an important milestone, Chainnan and Managing Director of MDL Commodore (retd.) Rakesh Anand said that the skill sets of MDL personnel have yielded excellent quality results and deadlines are expected to be achieved at a faster pace now while minimizing defects.

Karanj has superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface and the stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines, Admiral Lanba said while launching the submarine.

"It will now undergo rigorous trials and tests, both in harbour and at sea before inducted into the navy and expected to be commissioned into the navy in a time period of around 9 to 12 months," he added.

This class of submarines can undertake several types of missions like anti Surface warfare, Anti-Submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Kalvari, the first Scorpene class submarme built at MDL last month, while the other submarine from the same class - Khanderi is undergoing sea trials . It is scheduled to be commissioned shortly.