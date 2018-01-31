LUCKNOW: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of stringent action against those behind the communal clashes in Kasganj, security personnel mounted their patrolling in sensitive areas to instill confidence among people shaken by the recent violence.

Authorities stopped a Congress delegation in Mirhachi area in Etah on the border of Kasganj district. They denied permission to the delegation from entering the troubled areas, citing law and order issues, official sources said.

District Magistrate, Kasganj, R P Singh had refused to give permission to the Congress delegation sensing that their visit to the troubled areas might create additional problems.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day last week.

At least 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Tension still prevailed in a few pockets of the western Uttar Pradesh town. Life, however, appeared to be returning to normal.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from Kasganj yesterday, but the situation was by and large peaceful today.

Officials said the state government was preparing a report sought by the Centre on the violence and steps taken to control it.

"We are sending a report on the incident and steps taken to restore peace. Details of the steps taken to punish the culprits will also be furnished to the Union Home Ministry,"

an official said.

Adityanath told mediapersons yesterday his government was committed to providing security to each and every citizen.

"Anarchy has no place in the state," he said, and promised strict action against the perpetrators of violence, asserting the guilty would not be allowed to go unpunished.

The UP government has come under fire over the clashes with even Governor Ram Naik terming the Kasganj violence a "blot" on the state. Opposition parties have also attacked the state government over the clashes.