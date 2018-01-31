JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe into non-availability of ambulances at a district hospital in Udhampur, resulting in the death of a new born.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri said an inquiry has been ordered into the non-availability of ambulance for shifting a pregnant woman from Chenani by authorities at the District Hospital Udhampur.

Veeri was speaking in the state assembly yesterday during discussion on grants.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi had asked the government to initiate disciplinary action against the Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Udhampur for his alleged failure to provide ambulance to the woman from Chenani area due to which her baby died.

The instruction was given by the Deputy Speaker after the issue was raised by MLA Chenani Dina Nath Bhagat in the assembly here yesterday.