RANCHI: In an embarrassment to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, 24 of the 43 legislators have termed the domicile policy formulated by the Raghubar Das government as "wrong".

The 24 MLAs wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon and demanded that a special committee be formed to look into the issue.

"The letter has demanded that a special assembly committee should be formed to look into the domicile policy, reservation in appointment and roster formed at district level for appointment in government jobs," an informed source told IANS.

According to the letter, the docile policy has many anomalies. It has caused resentment among tribal and indigenous people of the state. The letter also demands that no appointment should take place till the "anomalies" are rectified.

The state government formed the domicile policy in 2016 and since then it has been facing large-scale protests by the opposition parties and social organisations.

Speaking to reporters, BJP legislator Yogeshwar Batul said: "A special committee should be formed to look into the issues. The special committee should submit report in three months."