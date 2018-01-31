NEW DELHI: Observing minor tremors following an earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that a series of quakes can shift Yamuna River and other natural things from one place to another.

"Yamuna river is shifting from its place. Lakes are shifting from its location. Today, there was a minor earthquake. If a series of earthquake will take place then things will shift from one position to another," said a division bench of Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice A.K. Chawla.

The court's observation came while hearing the submission of Delhi Jal Board counsel who said that alarmingly low water tables in Siddharth Extension in south Delhi might be due to change of channels of Yamuna river from its course.

Counsel said that they are extracting 10 lakh litres ground water per day by setting up borewells but had failed to find a permanent solution of the problem.

"Something should be done. We have to find the solution of the problem," the court said, observing that Siddharth Extension is located close to the course of Yamuna River.

The court was hearing a plea by Mohan Lal Ahuja, a resident of Siddharth Extension who had claimed that the issue of high water table has persisted in the colony since 2012, leading to extensive seepage into the foundations of buildings there which could affect their structural integrity.

According to Ahuja and even DJB, water has been found at a depth of 1.5 metres from the surface, with the petitioner complaining that the rise of ground water level is due to leakage in the pipes used for water supply by Delhi Jal Baord.

The court has reserved its order on the plea.