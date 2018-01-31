PUNE: Seven labourers were injured, including two seriously, when molten steel accidentally spilt on them at a manufacturing plant near here today, police said.

The victims were working at the manufacturing plant of a private company near Yevat, about 45 kms from here, when the accident occurred, he said.

"The labourers were transporting the molten steel in a ladle and while pouring it into the re-moulding unit, it appears that the ladle slipped and the molten steel fell on the labourers," an official at the Yevat police station said.

"We are investigating into the incident," he added.

The seven injured labourers were admitted to a private hospital. The condition of two of them was reported to be critical, the official said.

The company manufactures steel infrastructural products like angles, channels, square and round bars, the official said.